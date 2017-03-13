The “Best New Smartphone at MWC 2017” is now ready for pre-order in the UK. Amazon just listed Sony’s newest flagship phone with £649.00 as a pre-order price guarantee. Shipping is free and will be dispatched directly from Sony. Phone will be released in the market beginning on June 1, 207 so pre-order is more than three months too early.

Such early pre-order is okay but a lot of new phones can be introduced between today and June. Sony better speed things up before the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, or the Huawei P10 are sold in the market.

Sony has done a great job with the new Android phone that it received about 30 recognitions including “Best Innovation” at the UK Blog Awards, “Reader’s Choice” by Tech Radar, “Best Smartphone” and by Wired the “Coolest of MWC”.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium earlier also received endorsement from consumers, media, and industry partners so aside from Amazon UK, it should be ready ready for release in other countries. To review, the phone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front-facing camera, 960fps Super slow motion, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, and a non-removable Li-Ion 3230 mAh battery.

You can choose from any of the following color options: Black, Forest Blue, Mineral Black, and Platinum.

SOURCE: Amazon