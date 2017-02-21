The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco is over. We’re considering the case closed because the company already revealed the real cause and results of the investigations: battery suppliers were at fault. Some people may not totally agree with the reports of the South Korean tech giant but it is what it is now–the Note 7 is over and done with. At present, the brand is busy working on the Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 by making sure quality assurance protocols are improved and the new safety measures are implemented.

We’re certain that the Note line will still continue. Samsung once said they will be bringing a safer and more innovative Note 8. We can expect that some feature of the old Note will be available on the next model. We only know a few things about the next Note 8 like how it’s codenamed as Project Baikal. Its launch date may also be revealed too at the MWC next week.

When it comes to the features and specs of the Note 8, we’re still hoping to see that iris scanner and dual lens camera as the two will also be found on the Galaxy S8. The S-Pen stylus is still expected after becoming available with the Galaxy Tab S3.

As for that Secure Folder feature first used on the Note 7, we can expect that one to also appear on the upcoming Note 8, Galaxy S7, and S7 Edge. It’s a special protected folder that you can open to save documents, media files, and contacts separate from the other content on your phone. This folder requires a fingerprint authentication so it can’t be opened just by anyone.

This idea was already confirmed by the tech giant last year when the Galaxy Beta Program was first opened for the Galaxy S7. Now it’s ready as a separate app for the Nougat Galaxy S7. It’s not yet live on the Play Store but the APK is available from HERE.

VIA: SAMMOBILE