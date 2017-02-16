Samsung is definitely not launching the Galaxy S8 but it will reveal the launch date of the new premium flagship smartphone during the Mobile World Congress. Samsung will have a special event on February 27 and by then we’ll know when the Galaxy S8 will be announced. The South Korean tech giant usually introduces its newest Galaxy S phone at the MWC each year but this year is different as the S8 will be delayed.

Samsung is believed to be holding an Unpacked event this March in New York. We’re guessing it will be late March because that’s what we’ve been saying the past few weeks–late March or early April launch. As for the exact date, reporters in Korea will know earlier when the Galaxy S8 will be announced according to Koh Dong-jin, President of Samsung’s mobile business.

This year will be a bit different but we’re expecting that Samsung has finally and properly addressed the battery issue. Hopefully, the Quality Assurance tests, protocols, and safety measures, the next flagship phone will not have any overheating issue. It’s been identified that the battery suppliers are at fault so Samsung has turned to a Japanese company instead for the Galaxy S8 and Note 8.

We’re excited about the MWC because we’ll know which phones will capture our attention. However, we more excited about the Galaxy S8’s impending launch because we’re curious to know how Samsung will rise from the Note 7 fiasco.

VIA: Han Kyung