Of all the top OEMs, we know Samsung has been the busiest when it comes to foldable phones. We noted the brand would release two smartphones with bendable screens and rollable displays and that they are coming very soon according to a company executive. Patent images for a foldable smartphone concept was also shown off. Before the year 2016 ended, Samsung was even given patent for a flexible OLED display, as well as, for a ‘fold-out’ smartphone design.

We reported that Samsung was still trying to decide if a foldable phone should be released but looks like it’s a go and is likely to be unveiled sometime in Q3. That means a possible Summer release.

The Korea Herald reported that a source shared with them the South Korean tech giant will “roll out more than 100,000 units of fold-out devices in the third quarter”. This is unconfirmed yet but we don’t doubt it’s happening.

The foldable smartphone’s display is said to measure 7-inches when not folded. The display panels face outward instead of inward. It’s only a matter of time for these foldable phones to be introduced in the market. Samsung already secured the fold-in phone technology so it’s a good start for the company.

Like Samsung, LG is also working on a foldable device. It will be interesting to see these two South Korean tech giants rival once again in this foldable phone game.

VIA: The Korea Herald