In preparation for the launch of the new Galaxy S8, Samsung is prepping up big time for the Unpacked event. The company’s first big event this 2017 will feature the premium flagship phone. The Galaxy S8 will even come with a bigger sibling–the Galaxy S8 Plus. If you’re one of the millions of Samsung fans waiting for the device since it skipped the Mobile World Congress last month, then we suggest you download the ‘UNPACKED 2017’ straight from the Play Store.

This special app lets you view more information about the March 29 unveiling. For those who will attend, the app will be more than useful because from the app you can access with your e-ticket. Learn the latest about the event, confirm your attendance, and enjoy quick access and entry to the event. Avoid registration queues so you can get in easily.

To review, we know the Samsung Galaxy S8 will arrive with accessories like the DeX Station and EB-PG950 Power Bank. Phone will feature the Bixby AI, pair of AKG earphones, more colors, facial recognition for mobile payments, revised launcher and app icons, and an Infinity Display. Specs include a Snapdragon 835 processor, 5.8-inch or 6.2-inch screen, “soft keys“, and the same battery capacity as the Note 7 which is 3000mAh.

Download UNPACKED 2017 from the Google Play Store