Samsung isn’t doing an Apple an anytime soon. Nope, the South Korean tech giant isn’t removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Galaxy S8 contrary to some rumors and another speculation that it will come with wireless in-ear headphones. Early renders of the device showed an AI button for Bixby and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Since then, we didn’t exclude the element because it’s something most mobile consumers really need. Samsung needs to be on our good side so ditching the headphone jack isn’t a good idea.

So the Samsung Galaxy S8 will still come with a 3.5mm earphone jack. As for audio experience, we’re expecting improved quality and technology. There’s also the idea that the earphones will be by AKG and we’ve got some photos shared by Gigglehd.com. The website said this is probably the first leak and we know it says a lot.

Notice the AKG logo embedded on the earpiece. Cables appear to be fabric so they could be more durable. This pair is also said to feature an ergonomic design for more comfort and efficiency. We have no information on what technology will be used but AKG is a Harman group so we know it is reliable and of the highest quality.

The pair looks ordinary in form but the fabric cables are a welcome improvement so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Gigglehd