In less than two weeks time, we’ll finally see the much-anticipated Galaxy S8. We’re crossing our fingers Samsung will not disappoint because the company has had enough time to learn from the Note 7 fiasco, do all quality assurance tests, follow protocols, and complete a series of testings. Much has been said about the next premium flagship smartphone and we’ve actually filled up pages and pages of information, rumors, leaks, and speculations about the Galaxy S8. We’re also seen a number of rendered images and early hands-on videos but we haven’t heard anything about the possible colors until this weekend.

KK Sneak Leaks (@kksneakleaks), the self-described “biggest and fastest leaked tech hub in the world” has posted photos of what appears to be a brownish red Galaxy S8. It looks maroon but others may see it as brown. We’re used to seeing the Galaxy S phone in more neutral colors like Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Dark Blue, or White or sometimes in Pink or a different shade of Blue but nothing like this.

Actually, this leak is just one because the phone was also sighted in other colors: Silver, Blue, and Gray. The one on the left looks more Gold though because of the yellowish tone.

We’re not quite interested in what colors will be available because we’d like to know more how the Galaxy S8 will live up to our expectations. We expect better things from Samsung this time so we’ll see. We just know the phone color is one factor in decision-making so yes, this really matters for some people.

VIA: Twitter, Techtastic