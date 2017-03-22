We have a new favorite leakster. We don’t know where Roland Quandt (@rquandt) gets the stuff but his leaks are significant. Most of the information and photos he shares are legit and turn out to be true. He knows what he’s saying and he’s believable–so far. Next to be unveiled according to Mr. Quandt are two items from Samsung–the Samsung EB-PG950 Power Bank that comes in Grey or Blue and the Samsung DeX Station. These two are believed to be introduced together with the Galaxy S8 as official accessories.

The Samsung EB-PG950 Power Bank for the Galaxy S8 will boast of a 5100mAh battery, USB-C, and a 15W Fast Charge In/Out. It will be available with a €59.90 price tag which is about $65 in the United States. The power bank is portable and just the right size so you can bring it anywhere with you. The large battery should be enough to give you extra juice when the Galaxy S8 runs out of power.



The Samsung DeX Station is a Galaxy S8 USB-C dock that features two USB ports, Ethernet, and active cooling. This dock station offers Galaxy Desktop functionality, embedded cooling fan, HDMI up to 4K at 30fps, 100Mb Ethernet, and power supply. The exclusive DeX Station will cost €149.99 ($162).

Watch out for these new Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories and see if they will make the next premium flagship smartphone more useful than ever.

