We’re counting the days until the next Galaxy Unpacked. The tech event is happening on August 11. It’s final and official and we’re not expecting it to be postponed. It will be a virtual event anyway so we’re confident Samsung is ready. A lot of details have leaked and surfaced before the official launch and we believe more will be revealed. The flagship smartphone will be the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be joined by the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the new Galaxy Buds 2.

The latest information we gathered has something to do with the pricing of both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The 256GB model is said to be 2,009 euros in Europe. The 512GB, twice the storage, will be 2,099 euros. Those are around $2,388 and $2,495, respectively.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, prices for Europe are 1029 euros ($1,223) for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant while the 256GB version will be 1,109 euros ($1,318). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices are once said to be lower and looks like that is going to happen.

The S Pen Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available although we’re not sure if it will be part of the phone package. We’ve seen the official case with an S Pen holder. We also learned the more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with IPX8 rating.