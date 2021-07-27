Ah, yes. Before the official reveal, we can always expect more information will be revealed about a product. Details may be coming straight from the company or mysterious sources. The latest we have about the already confirmed Galaxy Z Fold 3 are exclusive renders of the official case for the phone. We can also confirm the S-Pen support as shown by the images of the Samsung S Pen case. We’re just not sure if these protective case will also be revealed on August 11.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 will be announced together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The new Galaxy Fold may be very well be the star of the show because it replaces the Galaxy Note series, at least, for this year.

The new foldable smartphone will offer S-Pen support. That’s something exciting because it means the screen is also more durable now. The images of the Samsung S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold3 prove earlier speculations.

We also mentioned earlier that Samsung is set to introduce the next era of smartphone innovation. A new S-Pen will be unveiled. It’s special because it is the first designed for foldable smartphones.

With the S-Pen support, it is safe to say the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also offer Galaxy Note features. An official case from the South Korean tech giant is much appreciated.

The set of images show the design of the S Pen case for the smartphone. The case is similar to previous folio cases released. The Samsung S Pen case can be clipped onto the back of the Galaxy Z Fold3. It features an S-Pen holder on the foldable portion.

The Samsung S Pen Case for the Galaxy Z Fold3 appears to be made of leather with a smooth finish. It could just be leatherette though since real leather can be expensive.