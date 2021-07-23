In less than a month, Samsung will officially reveal the new foldable phones. They will be the new premium phone offering from the South Korean tech giant. The duo will replace the Galaxy Note 21 series that has been cancelled. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are entering the foldable phone category. A lot of details have been leaked and mentioned but in the coming days and until the Galaxy Unpacked event, expect more will be revealed.

When asked if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be water-resistant, a source said they are IPX8. IPX8 means the devices can be submerged deeper than one meter. It can survive water splash from most directions. You can temporarily immerse the phones as well with this rating.

So the phones are water-resistant. However, they will not offer dust resistance. We mentioned these two would come with an IP rating and it’s confirmed. We’re just not sure about the exact rating.

An IP rating is important because it tells us how durable a phone is. IP dust and waterproof ratings have different meanings. Gadgets that are very expensive–those priced about a thousand dollars–should have them. Last year, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip teardown revealed a not so dust-resistant design which was disappointing but totally understandable. This year, Samsung is expected to have come up with something more durable.