Countdown for the Galaxy Unpacked has started. In exactly a week from today, August 11, Samsung will officially unveil its latest premium offerings for the second half of 2021. More will still be introduced later this year but we will be focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The foldable smartphones will also arrive with the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. In the coming days, expect more images and information will be revealed not only from outside sources but also from the South Korean tech giant itself.

We probably know everything there is to know about the new foldable phones. A couple of days ago, we learned about the possible European prices. We saw the official case with an S Pen holder so we can say it will come with a S Pen Pro support.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices are said to be lower. The next-gen Galaxy Z Fold will come with an under display camera. It’s coming to India and now we’ve got details about the prices in the country.

According to a source, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Rs 1,35,000 which is about $470 in the US. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be more affordable at anything between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 ($1,079 to $1,213).

The phones are actually now up for pre-order at Samsung Indian outlets as per an Indian source. Samsung has yet to announce official pre-orders. As for the European prices, Evan Blass said the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be €1,899 ($2,254). The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to be €1,099 ($1,305).