Earlier this month, we mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 may be coming soon. Before the information was shared, we noted the original Samsung Galaxy Watch could get the latest Watch 3 features. There is the possibility the wearable series would use WearOS instead of Tizen–or it can run on both. We’re not sure when the South Korean tech giant will announce the new smartwatch series but we’re almost certain it will be powered by WearOS.

A reference to Wear OS was sighted at the code of the Galaxy Wearable app. We just told you about the Galaxy Buds2 and now another hint. There is no doubt Samsung is working on a new one. It’s only a matter of waiting for the official announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will run on Wear OS. A ‘merlot’ was mentioned as a codename for on the new watches from the company. It could also refer to the chip, specifically, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also expected arrive together with a new Galaxy Watch Active. They will be available in different sizes: 40/41mm and 44/45mm and with LTE and Bluetooth-only variants. Nothing much on the wearables but we can probably expect ECG, blood pressure monitoring support, blood oxygen saturation feature, and SmartThings Find support among others.

If it indeed runs on Wear OS, then expect Google Assistant, support for 3rd-party Tiles, adding of more than five tiles, faster performance, and longer battery life. Let’s wait and see.