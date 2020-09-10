Yesterday, we told you about the SUUNTO 7 smartwatch receiving the latest Wear OS update. We knew it was only one of the first few to get the upgrade as other wearable devices are also scheduled to receive it. Google has officially announced a performance boost is now ready for Wear OS. This means important updates will be available soon to smartwatches from different brands. The wearable operating system brings more speed and better performance, faster pairing, and longer battery life.

The latest Wear OS update makes any smartwatch faster by 20% whether booting up or launching an app. As humanity changes faster than ever, Wear OS tries to make things faster for every user as well.

Device controls have been improved. They are now easier to manage whether being used in workouts and different watch modes. For new users, you can easily pair your Wear OS smartwatch with another device. Wear OS can easily discover a nearby compatible device so you can use your new wearable in no time.

The Wear OS by Google update also lengthens a smartwatch’s battery life. A longer battery life can be expected so you can use the wearable the whole day without any interruption.

As we mentioned already, the Suunto 7 series will get the Wear OS update first. More smartwatch models will get the same in the coming weeks or months. Expect related announcements from your watchmaker or from Google soon.