If you’re already confused with the many Samsung Galaxy Buds that are currently in the market, there might be a new one coming up to add to the already crowded series. It looks like the latest update of the Galaxy Wearable app shows that we’ll be seeing a new device, probably the Galaxy Buds2. The code reveals some references to the upcoming earbuds although not much new information about it can be seen from the most recent Galaxy Wearable APK.

The Galaxy Wearable app is where all the, well, wearables, are updated and managed. So whenever a new device is released, Samsung will add support for that wearable within the app. So sometimes, those who are looking hard at all the code with the latest update will be able to see traces of devices that have not yet been announced. Of course it’s not a guarantee that all the information is finalized but more often than not, it’s reliable.

The folks over at Android Police were able to find references to the Galaxy Buds2, codenamed “berry”. The APK teardown indicates that it will be able to connect to multiple devices and not just a couple of devices like with the current lineup of truly wireless earbuds. But other than that information, there doesn’t seem to be any other indications as to features, specs, or other details about it so we’ll have to wait for other leaks later.

They were also able to confirm that this will be a new, distinct product and not an updated variant of an existing Galaxy Buds. It will most likely replace the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus in the lineup to the truly wireless earbuds. Having a Galaxy Buds2 will not make it easier to remember though but it’s highly unlikely that they will give it a more distinct name and will most likely just follow the line when it comes to names.

We’ll probably hear more about the Galaxy Buds2 from other sources or maybe even in another Galaxy Wearable update soon. We’ll keep you updated if we hear anything more soon, especially if you’re planning to get a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in the next few months.