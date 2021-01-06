Samsung is making it more official. The next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on January 14, 2021. In a recent tweet, Samsung Mobile made the announcement about the upcoming launch of the new premium flagship smartphones with a quick video teaser. Nothing much has been shared but the teaser has something to do with the camera. Some are saying it’s a hint about the superzoom and 3D camera. The camera system will definitely be more advanced especially on the Ultra variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be introduced next week. One phone may come with a 3D camera sensor–or not. One thing is sure: it will be camera-centric. The S-Pen support on the Ultra won’t be the highlight of the series but probably the new camera module.

You’re going to want all the details. Galaxy Unpacked on January 14, 2021.

Galaxy Unpacked on January 14, 2021.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with premium specs but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will outshine the two. The first two may come with two 12MP cameras (wide-angle and ultra-wide) plus a 64MP telephoto camera. The Ultra model will be headlined by a 108MP primary camera and will be joined by two 10MP telephone shooters (3X and 5X or 10X optical zoom) plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens with laser autofocus and Dual Pixel autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

In about a week, on January 14, we’ll get to confirm everything we know. Watch the Galaxy Unpacked event from Samsung.com. To review, Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order is about to start in India. It also started in the United States. Camera specs have been detailed several times.

We know the Samsung Galaxy S21 won’t come with a microSD card slot. The phones will offer a new Galaxy experience including no charger and no earphones in the box. The Galaxy S21 may also be the most affordable flagship from Samsung yet. Expect more information will be revealed until the official launch day.