In about ten days, Samsung will unveil its newest flagship series. The Galaxy S21 will be introduced together with the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A lot of information has been shared already but for now, we’d like to focus more on the Ultra model. It will be the ultimate variant with premium camera specs and features among the Samsung Galaxy S21 trio. The 5G smartphones will differ in many ways: sizes, features, cameras, and performance among others.

Some details have been gathered and shared by Evan Blass (@evleaks). Mainly, they are the camera specs of all three phones. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are almost similar with the 10MP selfie camera with f2.2 aperture. On the rear, the camera system is composed of a 12MP primary (f1.8), 12MP ultrawide ( f2.2), and a 64MP telephoto (f2.0) camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Camera Features

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G boasts a more advanced camera system starting with the 40MP f2.2 front-facing camera. The main rear camera setup includes a 108MP f1.8 primary shooter, 12MP f2.2 ultrawide cam, 10MP f4.9 telephoto, and another 10MP f2.4 telephoto lens.

So far, we know the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also come with support for S-Pen although you need to by the stylus separately. We’ve seen images of the protective covers earlier and learned the phones won’t come with a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch

During the official Samsung Galaxy S21 announcement, we can expect other details will be confirmed like the availability of earphones or charger in the box. We’ll also know if the Galaxy S21 is the most affordable flagship from Samsung yet.

The new camera module is interesting as also shown off by that expensive Caviar version. We’ll know everything on January 14. Let’s wait and see.