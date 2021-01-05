The Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-order has already started in the US. It opened last week which was less than a month before the launch date. We already know the phones will debut on January 14 after several teasers. Pre-order is about to start in India. This means other key markets may also follow with similar announcements. The pre-booking will be ready offline and online. Early adopters of the Ultra variant will receive Galaxy Buds Pro and a SmartTag for free. Those who want to get the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus will receive a SmartTag and a pair of Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-order

On Amazon India and FlipKart, pre-order pages are up. It is expected Samsung will also reveal the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the SmartTag. Young tech enthusiast and tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some more details.

Pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy S21 in India requires a small fee of Rs 2,000 which is about $27. The freebies mentioned a while ago will be given away for those who will sign-up for the Galaxy S21 series early. Pre-orders placed between January 14 and 28 will come with the said offers in select international and European markets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Features

The Galaxy S21 will be Samsung’s next-gen flagship offering. The phones will still come with a punch-hole camera placed in the center, a rectangular camera module, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor (Exynos 2100 in Europe and India), 12GB RAM max, and non-expandable 512GB storage. The phones will run on One UI 3.0 and Android 11.

The Galaxy phones will look similar with one another but the Ultra variant will be the biggest. Its camera system will be more advanced with the 108MP main camera. It will be more powerful with its 5000mAh battery.