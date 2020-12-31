Samsung is ending the year not with a new product announcement. Just leaked is a quick 30-second video that teases the upcoming phone. It says “A new Galaxy awaits” and we’re now more curious how the Galaxy S21 series will be different from the previous years. Samsung showed a quick review of what it has offered so far with the Galaxy S phones starting with the Galaxy S up to the Galaxy S20 released this year. In the new year, Samsung is proposing new ways to express yourself.

Here is a quick review of all the Galaxy S phones released in the past decade. The Galaxy S was the first Galaxy S as a touchscreen phone. The Galaxy S II showed a different layout in front. As for the Galaxy S III, the power button was a significant feature.

The Galaxy S4 became smarter in several ways and then the Galaxy S5 was introduced as a water-resistant phone. The Galaxy S6 was slimmer. The Galaxy S7 became waterproof. Samsung hid the power button from the Galaxy S8 while the Galaxy S9 received multiple cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 also featured slimmer bezels and a selfie camera. For the Galaxy S10, the punch-hole camera was moved to one side. The Galaxy S20 had the same but is now at the center. Now we’re curious what will happen to the Galaxy S21. We’re thinking of an Under-Display Camera but we doubt it’s ready.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Details

So far, we know the Samsung Galaxy S21 won’t arrive with earphones and charger in the UK. It could be the most affordable flagship yet from Samsung with a $900 starting price.

Pre-order for the Galaxy S21 has started in the US. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen support has been confirmed by an FCC listing.

Watch the teaser below:

The phones will be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor or Exynos 2100 and will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The advanced camera system will include a 108MP main camera, laser autofocus, two telephoto zoom lenses, OIS, and two 10MP sensors among others. All variants are believed to come with 5G connectivity.