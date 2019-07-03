The Samsung Galaxy Tab A series is getting a 2019 model. Expect the Galaxy Tab A 8 2019 with more affordable pricing and an option for WiFi or LTE. The SM-T290 and SM-T295 tablets are budget-friendly devices with decent mid-range specs starting with an 8-inch LCD screen with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen isn’t bezel-less and the tablet isn’t very slim but that’s fine because that means the tablet has a more robust built.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 2019 model runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset, up to 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores, 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a MicroSD memory card for storage expansion. When it comes to imaging, there is a standard 8MP autofocus primary camera and a basic 2MP selfie shooter.

The new Android tablet from Samsung launches with n-Wi-Fi with dual-band support and Bluetooth 4.2. A 4G LTE version will also be ready with up to 150 MBit/s downstream speed. The device runs on a 5100mAh battery, Snapdragon processor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung’s latest Android tablet weighs 347 grams and measures 8mm in height and with an aluminum build. Choose from either the Silver Gray or Carbon Black color options. It already runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A Series has been around since 2015. We remember the first time when a Galaxy Tab A was launched in Russia. A Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7 followed in Germany. There’s also the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 first spotted in TENAA and received new models each year (2017 and 2018). The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 appeared with an S-Pen stylus.

The following year, a large Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016) was introduced. The Galaxy Tab A then received Android Marshmallow. Just earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen 8.0 was released quietly. That’s aside from the Galaxy Tab A on Amazon.