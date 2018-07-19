There’s no stopping Samsung these days with all the preps for August 9 Unpacked event. It’s back-to-back with the IFA 2018. The latter is happening next month and it is where the new Galaxy tablets will be launched. A total of three Android tablets will be introduced: the premium Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab Advanced 2, and the Galaxy Tab A2. The last two models may be confusing but they are different devices. A number of leaks have surfaced and we’ve been sharing with you a lot.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 comes with a 10.5-inch screen. It is safe to assume it is the next-gen Galaxy Tab model but now we’re hearing information it may be known as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2018). It could be the smaller variant so we’re taking everything with a pinch of salt.

Based on NieuweMobiel.NL’s recent post, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2018) might be announced on August 9. That’s not definite yet but the home screen shows the ‘August 9’ date. Meanwhile, the other tablet shows ‘August 23’ but that’s for last year’s tablet.

Looking at the images, we don’t see any physical home button. The South Korean tech giant may be thinking it would save space. The set could be rendered images but we can’t imagine the tablet looking anything different. It appears to be made of metal so we’re guessing a more premium model. The power button and volume rocker are on the right side of the tablet. The memory card slot is found on the left edge.

Screen size is 8-inches. We’re expecting the bigger version with 10.5-inches. Those things we told you about what the tablet might have and what it won’t. We’re certain the tablet will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and an Exynos processor. The smaller bezels can be a treat but the resolution will only be 1920 x 1200.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A may look similar to the Galaxy Tab S4 but it may not arrive with the new and improved S Pen. Perhaps only the bigger variant will work with S Pen stylus. It will only be a basic Android tablet with slimmer bezels, USB Type-C port, and speakers at the bottom. We can’t see a Bixby button but we’re assuming Bixby 2.0 will be a native feature because the 2017 Samsung Galaxy Tab A already had it. That may mean you can enjoy Bixby Home, Bixby Vision, and Bixby Voice.

Like last year’s Galaxy Tab A 8.0, the 2018 version may also target families sharing devices.

Samsung has several upcoming tablets. We shared with you the details but as you know in gadget town, a lot of things may change. Until the official product launch happens, all these are considered as rumors. The August 9 Unpacked event is less than a month from today so expect more leaks, rumors, and speculations will be released. For now, we’re gathering all the information we’ve been receiving so the whole Android community is always updated. We’ll let you know for any other important updates and advancements.