When a device hits TENAA, it only means one thing: the new product is about to be announced. Passing through the Chinese FCC indicates a phone or tablet is almost ready to be introduced to the public. Next to roll out is this Samsung SM-T385C which is said to be the new Galaxy Tab A 8.0. The 2017 version of the 8-inch Galaxy Tab A has appeared on the website with some details.

The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is listed with the following: an 8-inch TFT screen, 800 x 1280 pixel resolution, and a 5000mAH. The device pictured on the website is Black Gold, measuring 212.1 × 124.1 × 8.9mm and weighing 364 grams. The device is compatible with GSM, CDMA, TD-LTE, LTE FDD, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, and CDMA 2000. That’s a lot of options but simply put, the tablet will have the standard WiFi and LTE connectivity already.

Note that this isn’t the first Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0. We saw the first one in 2015, also first at TENAA. The same model received the Marshmallow update middle of 2016 and now here is the 2017 version.

Reaching TENAA is also a sign of a product’s impending arrival in China. So it will be available in China and South Korea but we have no idea if and when the tablet will roll out in other regions.

SOURCE: TENAA