The Samsung Galaxy S8 may be old now considering it’s already year 2020. It was released back in 2017 which is some three years ago. In today’s standard, that’s “old”. It’s not that obsolete but there will be changes from now on. Instead of monthly updates, Samsung will be releasing quarterly updates. That is still good for a model that is three years old. The Galaxy S8 has been overshadowed by the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, and just recently, the Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ received Android Pie but not Android 10. It was the last major OS update. Both phones still receive monthly security patches but that changes soon. Samsung has decided on quarterly updates. There is no mention until when but it’s still good news for Galaxy S8 phone owners.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, other phones from the South Korean tech giant are also getting similar updates every three months. The Samsung devices getting the quarterly releases are as follows: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy M11, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Other Samsung devices getting security updates include the Galaxy J7 Prime 2. Some models like the 2016 Galaxy J7 will no longer get support from the company. Monthly updates are still ready for the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Fold, and the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Samsung Android Security Updates page has a complete list of Galaxy devices eligible for quarterly security updates.

• Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8 Lite

• Galaxy A11, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018)

• Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

• Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A01

• Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J8

• Galaxy M11, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40

• Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro

• Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy View2

• W20 5G

Other phones for monthly security updates:

• Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip

• Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

• Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10 Lite

• Enterprise Models: Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy XCover FieldPro, Galaxy XCover Pro