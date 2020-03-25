Back in August of last year, we shared with you camera specs of some Samsung Galaxy A Series 2020 phones that surfaced online. We were positive those phones listed would arrive. We’re looking forward to the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. The Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were already introduced with quad rear cameras. The latest to be introduced is the Galaxy A31. This mid-range smartphone is part of the Galaxy A series that consists of affordable devices with almost premium features.

Most Galaxy A phones offer premium innovations and new ways to record and share one’s memories. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is no different as it comes with a Quad camera setup plus a 5000mAh battery for longer use. The Infinity-U display delivers immersive experience all the time.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 FHD+ pixel resolution. The 5000mAh battery offers 15W fast charging. For biometric authentication, there is the on-screen fingerprint sensor. It comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM plus 64GB or 128GB onboard storage and runs on an octa-core processor. A microSD card slot is offered for memory expansion up to 512GB.

Samsung has added Samsung Pay as a mobile payment service. When it comes to imaging, the rear quad camera consists of the following shooters: 48MP main with F2.0 + 8MP Ultra-wide (F2.2) + 5MP Depth (F2.4) + 5MP Macro (F.24). The selfie camera is 20 megapixels with F/2.2 aperture under the Infinity-U Display.

Color options available are Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White. The device weighs 185g and measures 73.1 x 159.3 x 8.6mm. No mention of pricing and availability but it should be sold in several key markets with a mid-range price tag. Expect local announcements to be made soon as well.