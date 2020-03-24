The Samsung Galaxy M series is about to get a new addition. The Galaxy M51 phone is expected to be the next mid-range Android device from the South Korean tech giant. It follows the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M31 unveiled earlier this quarter. OnLeaks and Pigtou Shop teamed up and came up with image renders and a 360-degree video of how they imagined the Galaxy M51 will look like. It bears a punch-hole selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is said to arrive with a large 6.5-inch flat display with a punch-hole selfie shooter. At the back, you may notice a rectangular camera module that houses three cameras. It’s pretty much similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra but this has yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming Galaxy M phone is believed to follow the Galaxy M40 from last year. That one also had a triple rear camera setup and an Infinity O display. There is also a possibility it will be known as the Galaxy M41.

The specs aren’t clear but we can expect a large display close to the Galaxy M40 at 6.3-inches. It could be an FHD LCD screen. The Android phone may run on a Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and may include a USB Type C port, headphone jack, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 may also run on at least 6GB of RAM and Android 10 OS. Price could be between $250 or $300. It will be another mid-ranger that could rival others from Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme within the same price point.