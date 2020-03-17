The Samsung Galaxy A11 image renders surfaced earlier this month and the time has come for its official launch. The images presented by the leakster actually match the official press renders so we have probably mentioned most details about the new mid-range Android smartphone. Actually, there is no official announcement from the South Korean tech but it’s on Samsung’s website now, complete with information on specs and photos. The device follows the Galaxy A10s that was released back in Augusto to help usher us in the Era of Live.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch HD+ screen with 720 x 1560 resolution, Infinity-O Display, 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB), and a 4000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging. The triple rear camera system includes a 13MP main camera with F1.8 aperure, 2MP F2.4 depth cam, and a 5MP F2.2 Ultra-Wide lens. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels with an F2.0 aperture.

For Biometric authentications, you can trust the rear fingerprint reader and face recognition technology. The Galaxy A11 phone from Samsung is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Red, and White. It weighs 177g and measures 161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm (dimensions).

Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones are budget phones. The line first started in 2014 with the Galaxy A7 but it was in 2017 when the new generation of Galaxy A devices entered the scene with budget to mid-range models. The Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series actually remained while the Galaxy J series was discontinued almost two years ago. No word on pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.