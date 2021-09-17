The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the next premium flagship series from the South Korean tech giant. There will be three variants: the regular Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Everyday, we learn something new about them. We probably know most there is to know about the 2022 flagship but since launch is not until next quarter, expect more details will surface or will be confirmed. The regular Samsung Galaxy S22 will still have premium specs.

The next-gen Galaxy S22 will run on either Snapdragon 898 or Exynos 2200 in some regions. Our source said its battery will be smaller compared to its predecessor. A device with model number EB-BS901ABY will feature a 3590mAh battery. That is smaller than the 3880 mAh (advertised as 4000mAh) on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will still have the 5000mAh of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S22+ will come with a 4500mAh battery—also lower than the Galaxy S21+ 4800mAh battery.

The Galaxy S22 may have a lower battery capacity but Samsung will be optimizing other components. One example is the new Eco²OLED screen. This is the same display used on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This means more energy savings.

Even with the lower battery, Samsung is bumping up the charging speed. Fast charging standard will be 45 watts. The Galaxy S22 series may not feature an under-display camera technology yet. The Galaxy S22 may feature a 50MP RGBW image sensor but no 200MP camera nor a ToF sensor.