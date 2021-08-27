The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be the next premium flagship offering from the South Korean tech giant. Before the three variants are introduced, we can expect the Galaxy S21 FE. But of course, it doesn’t mean we don’t have time to focus our attention to the Galaxy S22 phones. We have started discussing the series as early as April. So far, we learned about the camera specs of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It will be the ultimate variant that we are assuming will also come with S-Pen support. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may also come with 10x zoom camera.

The Galaxy S22+ may be powered by a smaller battery. All three models may run on Snapdragon 898 chipset. Expect the Galaxy S22 series to run on Android 12 One UI 4.x. Launch will be early 2022. The Galaxy S22+ may also be powered by an Exynos 2200 processor and 4500 mAh battery.

We also mentioned the Galaxy S22 may feature a 50MP RGBW image sensor or a 200MP plus 65W charging support. The phone series may no longer come with ToF sensor.

The latest information we have is for the Galaxy S22 and S22+. The non-Ultra smartphones will definitely be better compared to the predecessors. Sources are saying the devices will come with a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The S22 Ultra may still use the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s telephoto cameras. This could mean a combination of 10MP with 3x optical zoom plus a 10MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. The 10x zoom may be gone from the Galaxy S22 and S22+ though. The two could also get a 50MP and 12MP wide-angle camera.