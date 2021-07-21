Samsung has been very busy with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The foldable duo is almost ready to be unveiled. The Galaxy Unpacked is set for August 11. After the two new premium smartphones are revealed, we can expect to focus on the next one: the Galaxy S21 FE. After the Fan Edition, we then move to the Galaxy S22 series. Next year’s premium flagship offering will be more powerful than ever. That is a certainty as the South Korean tech giant always improves on every series.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 could boast faster charging speeds. By faster we mean like 65W. A source said “65W in test phase for Rainbow RGB”. From 15W to 25W and 45W two years ago, Samsung may soon introduce 65W.

There is nothing official yet but if true, then it will be a big leap from 25W. You see, Samsung took a step back last year with the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy S21 also used 25W charging only instead of 45W.

The Rainbow RGB mentioned by FrontTron refers to the Galaxy S22. It’s the codename for the next-gen flagship. The RGB refers to the regular variant, Plus version, and the Ultra model.

It’s also not clear if all Galaxy S22 variants will use 65W charging. It could be used on just one—the Galaxy S22 Ultra. What we’re more interested in now is what charger will work with 65W charging.

Will Samsung now ship the Galaxy S22 phones with a new charger? You see, the Galaxy S21 series skipped the chargers this year. We’re wondering if a new charger is needed for the 65W charging to take effect. Let’s wait and see.