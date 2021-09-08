Samsung is set to introduce the Galaxy S21 FE later this year. In-between, there will be mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. The Galaxy foldable phones were recently announced so the South Korean tech giant so the company will be busy on the Galaxy Z series. But of course, because there will be upcoming phones, we can also expect rumors and leaks will surface. We are anticipating the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21 will be the next high-specced smartphone but with significant changes.

Samsung is making a number of adjustments. Business strategies are being improved. According to source, Samsung will use Exynos 2200 processor next for units to be released in Europe. In North America, Snapdragon 898 will be used on the Galaxy S22. Interestingly, Verizon wants Exynos 2200.

In China, Exynos 2200 will definitely be used. It will also be the same for South America and other regions. For India and Southeast Asian regions, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898. It will be the same for South Korea and Hong Kong.

One Samsung business unit is under pressure from the Samsung IM division. The latter has been requesting to lower the price of the chip because of the low yield of the Exynos 2200. On the other hand, the IM group is also teaming up with Qualcomm. There is a discussion the quantity will be controlled. Qualcomm is said to be lowering its price so the decision may also have an impact on Samsung.