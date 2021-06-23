The Samsung Galaxy S21 will not be overshadowed by the Galaxy Note 21 this year. The South Korean tech giant is not bent on releasing a new Galaxy Note but instead will release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galazy Z Flip 3. There is still a chip supply shortage so we’re expecting a number of issues with production and market release. There will be the Galaxy S21 FE variant but that will be unveiled in the latter part of the year.

The Galaxy S21 series was announced in January. Three variants arrived: a regular Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As described, the series caters to two sides of the same consumer coin. The phones are easily repairable although the Galaxy S21 Ultra teardown revealed a low repairability score.

The first software update quickly rolled out a few days after the phones’ public launch. We noted before how the Galaxy S21 series lacked Android seamless updates support.

Another update added to the Samsung Galaxy S21 wireless support for DeX on PCs. Unfortunately, battery issues appeared after a February security update. There was some battery drain that was supposedly fixed already.

There is also that Samsung Galaxy S21 camera lag issue. A new software update is available and it is supposed to finally fix the major problem. There is also that issue of device overheating and we’re crossing our fingers that one too is fixed by this update.

The software update is now available in the United States and brings with it the June 2021 security patch. Xfinity Mobile and Comcast have started to roll out the new firmware version G99xUSQU4AUF5. Specifically, this brings optimizations to the Portrait mode, as well as, a fix to the lag when zooming in-zooming out.

With the update, the phone can also now scan QR codes stored in the gallery. The video call effects feature has also been improved. You can be assured overheating will no longer be an issue as per Samsung.