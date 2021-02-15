The Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s latest premium flagship phone. The series actually comes in three variants: the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Most in the industry are focused on the Ultra, being the ultimate model with S Pen support. But then there are two other variants ready for those who don’t what to be bothered by a stylus. We have yet to make a comprehensive review and analysis so we’ll settle on what others say about the phones.

Last week, we told you about the Galaxy S21 battery issues that appeared after the February security update. Samsung is aware of the issues and is now working on solutions. We mentioned the March 2021 update could bring a fix but looks like a second February update is ready.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 battery drain issue may be fixed soon. Some Galaxy S21 series phones are getting an update, specifically, G99xBXXU1AUB6. This build also delivers a February 2021 security patch. There is a changelog but it doesn’t describe everything.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Power Consumption

The next update delivers changes and improvements to security, camera, and overall performance. The battery drain issue is expected to be be fixed as some who have already applied the update are sharing the good news.

Note that the problem of battery drain was reported by those Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus running on Exynos. Snapdragon variants seemed to be not affected. Some have reported that the problem was also related with cellular connectivity. Interestingly, the Exynos Galaxy S21 Ultra was not affected.

The update is now available in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. More key markets are expected to receive the same.