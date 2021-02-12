The Android developers have already released the February security patch. Most OEMs have also started rolling out the update to their phones. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is one of those few phones ahead in the game when it comes to receiving updates. A recent update to the phone added support for DeX wireless on PCs. The February security update has been received already but unfortunately, it’s causing battery life issues. A thread on Reddit is open and is now filled with complaints from Galaxy S21 phone owners.



Interestingly, only those owning the Exynos variant are experiencing the problem. There is no word on how many units have been affected but it seems to be widespread. Some owners also reported battery draining quicker as expected. Problems with cellular connectivity have also been shared.

Galaxy S21 Battery Problems

It seems the battery issue is temporarily resolved with the phone is in flight mode. It’s not clear if all Galaxy S21 variants have this problem. We know some Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are experiencing the issues mentioned. We’re not sure if the Galaxy S21 Ultra has the same problem.

It can be assumed the March 2021 security patch will follow and will bring the necessary solution to the battery life. If you own a Galaxy S21 and haven’t applied the February 2021 security patch, we suggest you skip this one and wait for the next build.

Samsung is said to be aware of the issues. A fix is now in the works as per our source. A new firmware update may be released soon to fix the issue.