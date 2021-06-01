It seems just like yesterday when Samsung officially announced the Galaxy S21 series. Well, the phones were rumored even before the Galaxy Note 20 was introduced. Three variants were actually unveiled: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The last model is even more special because it comes with S-Pen support. Before the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are “unpacked”, Samsung needs to work on the camera app problems of the Galaxy S21 first.

The Galaxy S21 outsold its predecessor in the first six weeks of launch. That is an impressive feat considering the mobile market is shifting to more affordable devices. Unfortunately, the camera of the Galaxy S21 has been experiencing problems. Mainly, the camera app lags.

The lags have been confirmed. It happens especially when there is an insufficient memory. It also happens especially in portrait mode. Samsung has acknowledged the issue and has promised to send out a fix. It will be part of a software this June.

Note that the Samsung Galaxy S21 June update with camera lag fix will be rolling out internationally. That’s what our source said. The update is now available in South Korea. We can expect it to roll out in international key markets in the coming days. Hopefully, it will fix the camera app problem.

It’s only the June 2021 security update but it will be an important release especially for those Galaxy S21 owners complaining about the camera lag. Once updated, you can use the camera without any problem. Let’s wait and see.