In about three weeks from today, Samsung is set to introduce the new Galaxy S21 series. Three smartphones will be introduced: the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. By January 14, we’ll know for sure which of the details will turn out real. In the past several months, we have mentioned a number of information about the flagship phones from the design, specs, features, and estimated launch schedule. We can expect more details will be leaked as we draw near to the official announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be the most premium model. It will be the most expensive among the trio from the South Korean tech giant. Much details have been shared but we know they will keep on changing until the official product launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or an Exynos 2100 chipset. It will have the same Galaxy Note experience with the introduced of S Pen stylus support. The S Pen must be purchased separately. Don’t expect any stylus port for storage or charging.

The Ultra variant’s display will be 6.8-inches with 3200 x 1440 WQHD+ resolution. It’s flatter too with small bulges on the side. It comes with a 515 PPI and 20:9 screen aspect ratio. Refresh rate can reach up to 120Hz while display brightness can reach up to 1600.

The display is Dynamic AMOLED with Infinity-O Edge which means the Under Screen Camera technology isn’t ready yet. A Gorilla Glass Victus protection will be present. As usual, Samsung will offer a Smart Clear View Cover and Silicone Cover for the Galaxy Note 20.

When it comes to the camera department, Samsung may implement a laser autofocus, two telephoto zoom lenses, 108MP sensor, and an optical image stabilizer. The camera system will basically be similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s but will yield better images. Expect two 10MP sensors for the two zoom cameras. One camera can offer a 35-degree field of view and 72mm focal length as described. The other camera will ofer a 10-degree field of view with periscope optics.

Other important details we gather about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra include the 5G connectivity that will be delivered by both the new Snapdragon and Exynos processors, 12GB of ram, 128/256/512GB onboard UFS storage, NFC, Bluetooth 5.x, Wifi 6, 5000mAh battery with 45W power supply, and Fast Wireless Charging support. As we already heard before, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may not arrive with a charger or a pair of AKG headphones.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra’s housing will be made of metal and glass. It will come with IP68 rating, stereo speakers, and ultra sonic fingerprint reader. It will weigh 228 grams. It will come with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

When it comes to pricing, at least, in Europe, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB will be EUR 1,399 which is about $1,706. The regular Galaxy S21 128GB will be EUR 849 ($1,036). The Galaxy S21+ 128GB and 256GB variants will be EUR 1,049 ($1,279) and EUR 1,049 ($1,340).