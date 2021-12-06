The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is happening. We do not have the exact date and market availability but we know it will be next year. Many sources have already mentioned a January launch before the Galaxy S22 series is announced. It will go ahead with a silent launch. It has been a journey for this Galaxy Fan Edition but we are certain it will arrive. It will be released in India around the same time as the global launch.

The Galaxy S21 FE is said to come in different color options: Green, Pink, Black, and White. It is also said to feature a large 6.4-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, a 4500mAh battery, and a 64MP primary camera.

A CES 2022 launch in Last Vegas may happen. It will come with a design similar to the Galaxy S21 but with a plastic build instead of metal to keep the cost down. The SoC will either be Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 in some regions.

The phone’s release may be limited in select markets. Price in Europe could be EUR 920 for the 8GB RAM/128GB model. That’s about $1,038 in the US. With double the storage, it could be EUR 985 ($1,112).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications include a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, up to 12GB RAM, max of 256GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion as promised, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple camera system: 64MP main + 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor. The battery may come with 15W fast charging support.