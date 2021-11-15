The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released in January. We are almost certain of that now and the Galaxy S22 will be revealed the following month. More leaks and rumors will surface until the official product announcement. While waiting, expect more images and details will be shared by different sources. The latest we have here are about the possible colors: Red, Gray, Purple, White, and Black. These are not final yet but at least we can say the Galaxy S21 FE will be out in various colors.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s camera may be downgraded a bit to keep the price down. The microSD card slot may also be removed from this model as with the Galaxy S21 series.

The upcoming Fan Edition will not exactly rival the Galaxy S22 phones but definitely, people will always compare the two. The Galaxy S21 FE may be preferred because of the price and flagship-level specs while the new Galaxy S22 will be all about upgraded performance.

Another report tells us the Galaxy S21 FE specs and images have been sighted in the form of a brochure. The smartphone is said to be out in both Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 chipset plus Mali G78 GPU and Adreno 660 GPU, respectively. There will be 256GB onboard storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The launch may happen on January 4, 2022, at the CES in Las Vegas. As for the specs, we are looking at a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, punch-hole cutout in the middle for the 32MP selfie camera, USB Type-C port, bottom-firing speakers, and a triple camera setup (64MP + depth + ultra-wide-angle sensor).

The phone will run on 6GB RAM and a 4500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support plus Android 11 OS out of the box. There will be an on-screen fingerprint sensor and the standard connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. The brochure shows the Galaxy S21 FE will be out in Black, Cream, Lavender, and White.