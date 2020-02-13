The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is out. What was supposed to be the Galaxy S11 turned out to be the new Galaxy S20. The South Korean tech giant introduced three new phones yesterday–four actually–the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the new Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. The company is showing off the new devices and boasting what new things they can offer to the consumers. The official Unpacked event happened and we’ve got our hands-on feature of all new cameras.

The camera is still king when it comes to Galaxy S20 phones. To give us an idea, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 was livestreamed using Galaxy S20 phones. The result wasn’t exactly impressive but it’s decent enough.

Another important feature of the Galaxy S20 is the fact that it can do 8K video recording. We first heard about it last year that the Galaxy S11 may allow it together with 108MP photos. The idea was repeated with the possibility of 8K video recording at 30 fps.

At first, it was noted that the Samsung Galaxy S20 would use a 64MP telephoto cam to record 8K videos. We were then assured of the 8K video capture courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor.

So the 8K video capture turned out to be true. It may not matter to many people but those into mobile videography will want to take advantage of this feature. We don’t have a comprehensive review and analysis of the smartphone yet but we’re expecting the 8K videos will take as much space.

SAMMOBILE tried recording one minute of an 8K video. Every video offers a lot of details. Each one takes some 600MB of storage per minute. This means a three-minute 8K video may take as much as 1.8GB. That is already impressive because, with the older Galaxy S10+, a minute of 4K video can take 340 to 350MB already.

8K video recording requires a lot of power so Samsung has set a limit–5 minutes per 8K video only, recorded at 24 frames per second. It can go up to 30 fps for 8K videos using a Snapdragon 865 processor or Exynos 990 chipset. It won’t reach 60 fps as there is no such option, at least, on the new Samsung Galaxy S20.