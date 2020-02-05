Qualcomm’s latest and most premium mobile processor right now is the Snapdragon 865. It already comes with a 5G modem so any device that implements it can connect to most 5G networks at a faster rate. We already know a Snapdragon 865-powered device can capture premium quality images. Of course, a high-specced camera system is needed, as well as, good software for such high-quality photos to be achieved. You see, not all cameras with high megapixels can produce the best results. Everything boils down to the proper combination of processor, technology, hardware, and software.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset will be found on some of the premium flagship phones coming out this year. We already mentioned it will be used on the Xiaomi Mi 10. We’re not sure about the Samsung Galaxy S20 series but we know it can capture 8K video.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G can capture 8K quality videos. It can be achieved with 33 megapixels per frame. This means you can view higher than 4K quality videos. More good news–it can now be viewed on YouTube. A sample was uploaded by Qualcomm. It was taken using a Sony IMX586 image sensor–the same camera sensor used on the Xiaomi Mi 9, ASUS ROG Phone II, and ASUS ZenFone 6. Make sure you set the video quality to 4320p to see the 8K video in its full glory. Watch the video below:

The upcoming Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could also be powered by Snapdragon 865. The OPPO Find X2 flagship may have the same processor as well. Even the ZTE Axon 10s Pro has been rumored to have it.

Qualcomm shared the video was taken in November 2019 in Arizona. It features the popular sights like the Petroglyphs near Antelope Canyon, Grand Canyon, and the Horseshoe Bend. We’re definitely looking forward now to the next premium flagships that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G SoC.