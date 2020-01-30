Yesterday, we shared with you how the Redmi Note 8 Pro, even with its 64MP primary camera, scored low on DxOMark. It showed us the high megapixels don’t really matter if the software isn’t that great. It’s not the only 64MP camera phone in the market today so we’re not closing our doors to the possibility. It’s only one of the first 64MP devices anyway. As for Samsung, it is also expected to launch its own 64MP smartphone camera since it came up with the 64MP Isocell camera sensor.

In less than a couple of weeks, the world will be introduced to the tech giant’s latest premium flagship phone series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 will arrive with two other variants–the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The next-gen foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to be announced although there are new rumors it will come later on February 14 instead of during the Unpacked event.

Galaxy S20 details are aplenty as we’ve been featuring the Galaxy S11 (its old name) since mid-2019. When it comes to imaging, we know the Galaxy S20 may either use a 64MP or 108MP main camera. The 108MP sensor may only be available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra so that leaves the two using the other telephoto camera.

The camera setup of the Galaxy S20 is said to be ideal for 8K video recording. The telephoto camera will arrive with 64 megapixels while the Ultra will only get 48MP telephoto. The 64MP sensor will be used for capturing 8K videos. We’re not sure about the other sensors but this information came from @IceUniverse.