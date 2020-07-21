The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be the star of the show during the Unpacked 2020. By August 5, we’ll get to confirm everything about the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We’re still not sure about the Plus variant but we’re actually more excited about the Ultra model. It will be the ultimate smartphone from the South Korean tech giant, at least, for the second half of the year 2020. Much has been said about the Galaxy Note 20 series with the latest had something to do with the enhanced camera features.

The phone is said to come with a 360 Spin feature, a rounded rectangle shape, flat-screen, Seamless Display tech, a periscope camera, and a 4500mAh battery. A couple of weeks ago, hands-on images of the Ultra model surfaced on the web. Now we have the hands-on video that presents the possible camera specs and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with Pro Video Settings. It includes the 5x Optical Zoom and 10x Digital Zoom = 50x zoom. We can expect the cameras will be more powerful compared to the Galaxy Note 10+. Other features spotted on the screen are as follows: Screen recorder, Quick Share, Smart View, Do not disturb, Sync, Edge lighting, Dolby Atmos, Dark Mode, Bixby Routines, Focus mode, Music Share, Nearby Share, and DeX.

Watch the full hands-on video below:

We also see Histogram, Audio Capture that can be adjusted, and Bixby Vision. The Nearby Share is a relatively new feature so we’re surprised it’s already included. But then again it was mentioned to come to most Android devices this August.

The Unpacked 2020 isn’t happening until August. It’s two weeks from today so we’re expecting more related information, leaks, and teasers will be made public. We’ve shared with you everything we know so far but we’re taking some things with a grain of salt.