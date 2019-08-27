The Samsung Galaxy Fold may be relaunched very soon. A September release is expected and that’s something we’ve been anticipating for since Samsung canceled the first schedule of market release due to issues of display breaking. The launch is imminent as the phone has passed the final round of tests. The foldable phone has been redesigned and improved after that “embarrassing” failed launch as per the CEO. The Galaxy Fold is almost ready with hinge improvement, screen fix, and possibly S-Pen support.

Even before the Samsung Galaxy Fold was introduced, pre-order was opened and then quickly closed. Unfortunately, the displays of review units given to the press were found to be broken. Employee training and launch in China were officially canceled and then postponed to fix issues.

After several months, the foldable smartphone is almost ready. We’re looking forward to an improved phone. For the relaunch, Samsung is said to be producing only 30,000 units of Galaxy Fold.

There is no official date yet but Samsung China has started pre-registration. It’s only a pre-registration and not pre-order but that one is expected to follow as well on Samsung’s Chinese website.

Samsung has already explained the major changes done on the foldable phone including the top protective layer being extended beyond the bezel. The Infinity Flex Display’s cover should not be removed as it is an important part of the device. Samsung has also added reinforcements to protect the phone from particles. The between the body and the hinge is now smaller.

To review the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a large 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display with 1536 x 2152 pixel resolution. The display then folds to a smaller 4.6-inch display with 840 x 1960 resolution. Other features include 12GB RAM, 512GB onboard storage, UFS 3.0, 7nm processor, 4380mAh battery, and App Continuity. There’s also a triple rear camera system: 16MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. The selfie shooter is 10 megapixels. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI. Price could be $1,980.