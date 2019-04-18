Today’s news will probably have as and the rest of the mobile industry talking. The Samsung Galaxy Fold may be another case of Galaxy Note 7 fiasco if the South Korean tech giant doesn’t address the problem right away. We’re crossing our fingers this is just an isolated case but there have been several units breaking already. Galaxy Fold test units were sent to some press people and most of them are sharing the unfortunate news, the display doesn’t work when bent.

The problem started only after a day of usage. A lot of testers are saying the same thing. We’re certain they’re not just prototype but real, commercial units.

This breaking news (pun intended) is making us heartbroken. We have high hopes for the Samsung foldable phone after years of anticipation. Of course, not all hope is lost because we believe Samsung can still fix this. It’s not too late.

Some tech experts are sharing their experience and thoughts on the issue. Steve Kovach of CNBC posted a video showing the left display flickering:

After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

His colleague Todd Haselton also experience the same thing. They were using the same unit but the second video was taken the following day.

My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURa — Todd Haselton (@robotodd) April 17, 2019

T-Mobile’s Des Smith (@askdes) weighed in on the issue and said Galaxy Fold owners should read the instructions and no remove the wrap over the screen.

Dear future #GalaxyFold owners, I know I always say "No one ever read the instructions"… PLEASE READ THIS ONE!!! (This is the wrap over the screen of the Galaxy Fold) pic.twitter.com/LuQPRfDZIE — Des (@askdes) April 17, 2019

The tip should be helpful but cases of the Galaxy Fold screen breaking aren’t caused by removing the protective film. Samsung has already placed a warning that removing it may cause a problem.

The protective film is indeed important but perhaps Samsung may have failed to reiterate the instructions for the proper usage and care for the foldable smartphone. Not that Samsung missed it but you know how people don’t read the precautions.

The product’s user manual has several mentions on how to avoid damaging the display. Samsung could still do something about it: add push notifications as soon as the boots up.

Samsung responded to the issue of the main display of the foldable smartphone being damaged. The top mobile OEM said they would check the units in person to determine the cause of the problem. It further noted the removal of the protective layer could be causing the damage.

Here is the official statement from a Samsung spokesperson:

“A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.

Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers.”

We’ll keep you updated on this story as the story, well….unfolds.