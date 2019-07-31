The Samsung Galaxy Fold relaunch is happening soon. There’s no June or July release and we’re not expecting an August launch either. It’s happening in September as per several sources who are privy to the Samsung foldable phone. The launch is imminent as it recently passed the final round of tests. Believe it or not, the device was already spotted in India. The redesign is almost done and soon, the company will get through the embarrassing, failed launch. We know it’s ready and it’s only a matter of time before the official reveal happens.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is one highly anticipated product. The company has been working on a foldable screen the past years and it finally demoed a working prototype last year. Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold earlier in the year but when the review units were distributed to the press, reports of displays breaking started to surface.

The South Korean tech giant had to pull out the units, cancel employee training, and postpone the market release. It started investigation, redesign, and then several tests again. Now we’ve got information about the initial production volume.

Samsung has decided to deliver some 20,000 to 30,000 units of the Galaxy Fold. That’s only for the Korean market. The release may happen between September 18-20. The number is only the initial release but Samsung is expected to sell 100,000 units in its native country. One million units are set for production for global market release. After Korea, Samsung may also release the phone in the US, France, and Germany.

The number isn’t as high compared to other premium Galaxy devices but it’s already a good number. It’s not the only foldable phone lined up by Samsung so we’ll have to see how the market responds first. Questions on quality will still come up. There’s also the issue of the premium price at over $1,500. However, we don’t doubt many people will catch the gadget fever.