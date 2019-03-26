The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be released in the market come April. Before that happens, we can expect more related promos. To those of you curious when the phone will be available in the UK, we’ve got some details here. The South Korean tech giant will start selling the foldable Android phone via Samsung Experience Stores, the Samsung Online Shop, and EE. The latter is an exclusive operator partner popular in the country. You can place your pre-order starting April 26.

Pre-registration can be done on Samsung.com/UK and EE. Official retail launch will be May 3.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes equipped with a 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, App Continuity feature, and Multi-Active Window among others. It will be ready in Cosmos Black and Space Silver on EE, Samsung Experience Stores, and Samsung Online Shop. The latter will sell the Astro Blue and Martian Green versions.

The Galaxy Fold is coming very soon. We’ve seen the design and features as detailed in a demo video. We know the device is rolling out next quarter with a high price tag and a better design.

Note that the Galaxy Fold is only one of several Samsung foldable phones in the works. The phone can also be unlocked. It’s already been benckmarked on Geekbench with decent scores.

SOURCE: Samsung