The Battle for the Best Foldable Phone is on. Well, it’s not in full gear yet because the phones haven’t reached the market but we’ve already seen the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X. We favor the Huawei Mate X because of the 5G support. The outward fold design is also better compared to the book-type fold of the Galaxy Fold. We understand it depends on every user but Samsung insists that the inward fold design is better.

So it’s “infold” versus “outfold” now? We don’t think it’s necessary to ask the question because really, it will depend on how you will use the phone.

The Huawei Mate X features a screen that stays outside when folded. When opened, you have a bigger screen when you need to have a larger view. The smaller screen found at the back when folded can be used for selfie portraits.

Huawei’s foldable phone shows a flatter display compared to Samsung’s. The flexible OLED display doesn’t result in an obvious hinge. Just fold it gently and there will be no gap. The only problem is that you may be able to touch the screen at the back, therefore, experience errors.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the infold design shows a bit of a hinge that can be unsightly for some. The infold arguably is said to be more natural according to Samsung.

There is so much to discuss about the foldable phone category but first, we need to actually hold and use the foldable phones being compared. It’s too early to draw up conclusions so let’s wait and see once the Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold are in our hands.

