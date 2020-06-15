It was mentioned here a month ago that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G would be available in Summer from Verizon. As it turns out, it’s not an exclusive Verizon offering as the phone will also be available from other carriers. The South Korean tech giant has just announced the good news that the 5G version of the Galaxy A71 will be ready beginning June 19, Friday. You can purchase the smartphone from Samsung.com, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T plus other mobile carriers.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 model was first shown off last year as renders and a 360-degree video surfaced on the web. It was teased together with the Galaxy A51 and then the pair was finally introduced with quad rear cameras just before the year 2019 ended.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 launched as a mid-range phone. An initial review told us the Galaxy A71 camera doesn’t fare well in low light. The phone was then updated with Duo Video Call.

As promised, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with Snapdragon 765 chipset is here. To review, the smartphone comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch edge-to-edge Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 1TB), 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging tech, and a quad-camera system. The rear cam setup includes the following: 64MP wide-angle lens + 12MP Ultra wide-angle + 5MP Macro + 5MP depth camera for those live focus effects. This is basically the first Galaxy A71 model but now with 5G connectivity.