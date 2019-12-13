Samsung fans have been waiting for this: the Galaxy A51. It was recently teased on a video and we weren’t sure if it’s also the Galaxy A71. Early image renders presented quad cameras. It is also thought to be the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. And now, the moment of truth as the South Korean tech giant makes an announcement in Vietnam. The phone comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. This Galaxy A phone looks very thin and is available in three colors: Black, White, and Blue.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is only a mid-range phone. The Galaxy A series has flourished throughout the years with innovative phone offerings with almost premium specs while remaining affordable. The A51 has initially launched in Vietnam since it is an important market for the Galaxy A series.

This year alone, about five million Galaxy A smartphones were sold in Vietnam. In 2020, we’re looking at a further increase in numbers and market share. Samsung chose Vietnam to launch the Galaxy A51 as one of its popular markets.

Samsung has added four high-end cameras on the rear to the Galaxy A51. The system includes a Macro Camera to capture the smallest details. The main camera is 48MP and works with a 12MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 5MP f/2.2 lens. When it comes to the front-facing camera, it’s a 32MP sensor with f/2.2 lens.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A51 the Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, cta-core SoC, 128GB onboard (max), microSD card slot, up to 8GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, 15W fast charging tech, in-display fingerprint sensor, and the usual connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type C, and 4G LTE.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy A71. It’s almost similar to the Galaxy A51 but with a bigger screen at 6.7-inches with Full HD+ resolution. It’s also a Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A71 as well–64MP F1.8 + 5MP F2.2 depth + 5MP F2.4 macro + 12MP F2.2 Ultra-wide. The 32MP selfies F2.2 is also an important feature. It comes with an octa-core processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast Charging. Color options: Silver, Blue, Pink, and Prism Crush Black.