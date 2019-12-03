Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S10 Lite. It was initially thought to be a mid-range variant but apparently, it will run on a Snapdragon 855 so it still is a flagship. The South Korean tech giant’s next mid-range offering could either be the Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A71. There is no confirmation yet on the name but a video teaser from Vietnam has been spotted online. The ad shows a camera-centric phone with focus on night photography, selfie shots, bokeh effects, and ultra-wide shots.

The information we have about the Samsung Galaxy A71 was released a couple of weeks ago. Some renders and a 360-degree video surfaced on the web featuring the Galaxy A71. But then again, there were also Samsung Galaxy A51 image renders presenting quad cameras.

If it’s the Samsung Galaxy A71, then it may feature a larger flat screen, punch hole for the selfie shooter, quad rear camera with LED flash in L orientation, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. This one may also be close to the Samsung Galaxy A70s.

If it’s a Samsung Galaxy A51, then its design and specs may be almost similar to the A50s in design. It could also feature a flat display. There could also be a punch-hole where the 32MP selfie camera will be located.