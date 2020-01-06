Even before the Galaxy S11 and the newly announced Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung introduced two new mid-rangers–the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. The South Korean tech is really busy these days. Aside from preparing for the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event happening next month, here it is launching new Android devices. The phones were actually introduced back in December with quad rear cameras but we’ve got more details now. Together with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note Lite, these new smartphones are ready to deliver advanced mobile experiences whether for the premium or mid-range audiences.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 will bring innovative mobile experiences to everyone. They’re not premium but looking at the specs and features, you can consider them as almost premium with the 8GB RAM, large batteries, and cameras. Compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite that only come with triple rear shooters, the duo boasts quad cameras.

The only main difference between the two is the main camera–64MP with F1.8 on the Galaxy A71 and 48MP F2.0 on the Samsung Galaxy A51. The rest are the same: 5MP Depth F2.2, 5MP Macro F2.4, and 12MP Ultra Wide F2.2. Even the selfie cameras are the same: a 32MP F2.2 front-facing cam.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is bigger and more powerful though with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 1080 x2400 resolution, Super AMOLED Plus screen, 6GB or 8GB RAM, Octa-Core processor (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz), 128GB onboard storage, and a 4500mAh battery. The Galaxy A51 only comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ (1080 x2400), 64GB built-in memory, 4/6/8GB RAM, Octa-Core chipset (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz), and a 4000mAh batt.

Both smartphones already come with an on-Screen fingerprint sensor and Face Recognition. Color options are also the same: Prism Crush Black, Blue, and Pink. Only the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a Silver version.